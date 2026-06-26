JSW-Chery iCAUR V23 electric SUV spotted undisguised in India ahead of expected 2027 debut

JSW 's plans for the Indian passenger vehicle market appear to be gathering pace. The upcoming iCAUR V23 electric SUV has now been spotted testing on Indian roads without camouflage for the first time, hinting that development work is progressing. The model is expected to be one of the first electric SUVs from the JSW- Chery partnership and could make its India debut in early 2027.

The latest sighting comes after Chery patented multiple new energy vehicles (NEVs) in India, including electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Besides the V23, test mules of the Jetour T2 and Jaecoo J5 EV have also been seen in the country.

Undisguised test mule spotted in Patna

The undisguised iCAUR V23 was spotted in Patna wearing temporary registration plates from Nepal. Although the spy image is blurry, several signature styling elements confirm its identity. These include the offset rear-mounted spare wheel carrier and the distinctive vertical glass sections on either side of the tailgate.

The sighting suggests that testing of the electric SUV is progressing ahead of a possible market introduction. Reports indicate that the upcoming EV could be sold under JSW's independent passenger vehicle brand.

The Chery iCar V23 brings a neo-retro design within a boxy silhouette and draws style cues from multiple classic models

Boxy design with retro inspiration

One of the biggest highlights of the iCAUR V23 is its neo-retro styling. The SUV features a boxy silhouette inspired by several iconic off-road vehicles.

At the front, the upright fascia and round lighting elements draw inspiration from the Toyota Land Cruiser 40 Series, while the rear design, complete with an offset spare wheel mount, resembles the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From the side, the SUV's proportions and upright stance evoke the Land Rover Defender.

Interestingly, despite being an electric vehicle, the V23 features an open-style front grille, a design element rarely seen on EVs.

The SUV measures 4,220 mm in length, 1,915 mm in width and 1,845 mm in height, while its wheelbase stands at 2,730 mm.

Minimalist cabin with large touchscreen

Inside, the iCAUR V23 adopts a minimalist dashboard layout with clean horizontal lines. The cabin is dominated by a floating 15.4-inch QHD touchscreen infotainment system, while the HVAC controls combine touch-sensitive and physical buttons.

Other notable features include a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a column-mounted drive selector, front grab handles, cup holders and sun visors with vanity mirrors. Unlike many modern EVs, the SUV does not appear to feature a conventional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

From the sides, the Chery iCar V23 appears to resemble the Land Rover Defender, while the front fascia is a nod to the 40 series Toyota Land Cruisers

ADAS and safety features

The V23 is expected to be equipped with a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package. Features are likely to include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane assistance, hill start assist and several other active safety technologies.

Battery, range and performance

Internationally, the iCAUR V23 is offered with two battery pack options.

The entry-level rear-wheel-drive version uses a 59.93 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor producing 136 PS and 180 Nm of torque. Depending on the market, this version claims a driving range of between 360 km and 401 km on a single charge.

The range-topping all-wheel-drive variant features an 81.76 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors generating 211 PS and 292 Nm. It claims a driving range of up to 430 km to 501 km, depending on the testing cycle, while the 0 to 100 kmph sprint takes 7.5 seconds. Top speed is rated at 140 kmph.

Also Read : Next-gen Toyota Fortuner spotted for the first time ahead of global debut

India launch timeline

While JSW is expected to introduce the Jetour T2 SUV first, the iCAUR V23 is likely to follow as part of the company's electric vehicle strategy for India. Although there is no official confirmation yet, the recent undisguised sighting suggests the electric SUV is moving closer to its Indian debut, which is expected sometime in early 2027.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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