It's raining discount: Ola extends festive offer of 10k off on S1 till Diwali

Ola Electric seems to be aiming to grab more eyeballs and garner more sales this festive season. In an attempt to achieve that, the ride-hailing startup turned electric vehicle manufacturer has announced that it will extend the festive discount of ₹10,000 on the Ola S1 e-scooter till Diwali.

On Thursday, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwaltweeted about this decision and said that the company had witnessed a massive response to its S1 electric scooter during Navratras. He also said that the festive offers of ₹10,000 discounts would be extended till Diwali, as many customers have asked for it. “Truly humbled by the response to our S1 products this Navratras! Since many of you asked, we will be extending the festive offers till Diwali," he wrote in his post.

Together, we will #EndICEAge. pic.twitter.com/rgCAyiu1PG — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2022

Ola S1 electric scooter was launched by the EV manufacturer back on August 15 this year as a cheaper derivative of the flagship model S1 Pro. Ola CEO claimed in his another tweet that the electric scooter witnessed an almost ten times surge than normal sales for the scooter on Dussehra. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, “First Dussehra for our S1 today and what an amazing reception by everyone! Almost 10x of a normal sale day." he also added that such a robust sales performance by the Ola S1 shows that the country is ready to end the age of internal combustion engines and enter the world of electric vehicles.

