India to export electric vehicles to 100 countries, says PM Narendra Modi

India is set to achieve a new milestone of exporting electric vehicles to 100 countries around the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is going to be a key milestone for the Indian automobile industry. The Prime Minister pointed out that until 2014, India's automobile exports stood at approximately ₹50,000 crore annually. Now, the country's automobile exports are worth ₹1.2 lakh crore a year.

PM Modi also hinted that there is going to be a major program related to the milestone on August 26. "I want to tell you about another success of India. India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big program related to this is also being held after 2 days on August 26," ANI has quoted the Prime Minister saying.

The PM noted that while imported research may suffice for survival, it cannot fulfil India's aspirations. Prime Minister also emphasised the need for urgency and a focused mindset in the field of research, highlighting that the government has worked swiftly to promote research and has continuously developed the necessary policies and platforms.

Modi highlighted India as the world's fastest-growing major economy, and projected the country to become the third-largest economy globally. The PM hinted that the government has been taking initiatives aiming to boost India's EV industry, promote sustainable transportation, and strengthen its position in the global electric vehicle market.

The electric vehicle segment in the Indian market has been growing fast over the last few years. While the domestic market has been witnessing a rapid surge in sales and demand, the automakers in India have started exporting electric vehicles to global markets as well.

India's EV export ramping up: What it means for industry

For the Indian automobile industry, the government’s focus on exports could bring both opportunity and pressure. Auto companies that already have global operations may find a tailwind in policy support, while others will need to step up their investment in research, design and quality to match international standards.

India’s EV export strategy is less about numbers and more about signalling the country's intent. As Modi put it, strong fundamentals allow the country to redirect fast-flowing currents. For automakers, the challenge now will be to keep pace with that flow and ensure India’s EV story resonates across global markets.

