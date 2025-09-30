Say goodbye to silent EVs! India’s new rule will force them to make noise

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed making Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) mandatory in all electric cars, buses, and trucks from October 1, 2027. The draft notification highlights the government’s concerns over the near-silent operation of electric vehicles (EVs), which poses risks to pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

According to the ministry’s proposal, all new models of passenger (Category M) and goods (Category N) electric vehicles manufactured after October 2026 must be fitted with AVAS. By October 2027, this rule will extend to all existing EV models in production.

The notification also specifies that AVAS installations must comply with AIS-173 standards for audibility, ensuring uniformity in the artificial sound emitted by vehicles.

What is AVAS and how does it work?

The system is designed to automatically activate when EVs operate at speeds of up to 20 km/h, a range where vehicles are often too quiet for pedestrians to detect. At higher speeds, tyre friction and wind noise provide sufficient auditory cues, eliminating the need for AVAS.

This technology is particularly important in urban areas with heavy footfall, helping vulnerable groups such as visually impaired pedestrians stay safe around EVs.

Other regulatory measures

In addition to the AVAS mandate, MoRTH’s draft notification also proposes removing the obligation to carry a spare tyre in vehicles fitted with tubeless tyres. This measure would apply to cars, three-wheelers, and quadricycles, reflecting the evolving standards for tyre technology.

Global context

Several countries, including the United States, Japan, and members of the European Union, have already mandated AVAS in electric and hybrid vehicles. India’s move aligns with these international safety benchmarks while addressing its rapidly growing EV market.

Safest made-in-India EVs

While the AVAS rule aims to make EVs safer for pedestrians, vehicle safety also depends on crash protection, build quality, and battery safety. Among the safest Made-in-India EVs are models such as the Tata Punch EV and Tata Nexon EV, which have earned strong ratings for crash safety under Global NCAP tests. Similarly, the Mahindra XUV400 EV has been commended for its robust structure and advanced safety features.

Some EVs on sale in India are already being sold with this feature, including models like the Tata Harrier EV, Volvo EX30, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Toyota Innova Hycross. The new move aligns India with global safety norms already in place in the US, Japan, and the EU.

