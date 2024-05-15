HT Auto
Hyundai Motor India launches ‘Hyundai Soiree’ for Ioniq 5 owners

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 17:05 PM
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled Hyundai Soirée, a premium customer engagement initiative exclusively designed for owners of the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5. The inaugural event took place on May 10 in Mumbai, featuring a gala evening with a specially curated dinner by renowned Indian chef Vicky Ratnani.

Attendees also got a chance for a meet-and-greet session with fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, along with Hyundai's senior management. HMIL plans to host four additional Hyundai Soirée events across key cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, throughout the year. This initiative aims to provide a unique and memorable experience for IONIQ 5 customers.

View Details

Virat Khullar, Associate Vice President and Vertical Head at Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated, “Hyundai Soirée embodies a blend of elegance and indulgence, crafting unforgettable experiences for our valued IONIQ 5 customers. It reflects our dedication to fostering a community of individuals who share a vision of sophistication and aspiration, leading the charge towards a sustainable future."

Also Read : Five eco-friendly highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5

Through Hyundai Soirée, the company endeavours to connect with customers, enriching their ownership journey. These invaluable insights guide Hyundai Motor India in refining the offerings, ensuring a better experience for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 customers, he added.

Commitment to EV Infrastructure and Future Plans

In line with its commitment to sustainable mobility, HMIL is expanding its EV charging infrastructure to 485 stations by 2030. Furthermore, the company has announced plans to introduce five new EVs by 2030, with its first mass-market EV slated for launch in 2025.

Through these exclusive events, Hyundai aims to build a closer relationship with its customers, enhancing their ownership experience and gathering insights to continually improve their offerings.

Hyundai Motor India recentlyu updated Ioniq 5 enhancing both its interior and exterior colour options. The all-electric SUV now comes in four exterior colours, including the new Titan Grey, along with two interior colour choices, including the stylish Obsidian Black.

First Published Date: 15 May 2024, 17:05 PM IST
TAGS: IONIQ 5 Hyundai hyundai motor indi hyundai ioniq 5 electric vehicle ev

