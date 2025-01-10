Hyundai preps its most-affordable EV ever for Japan. And here are speculated India plans

Hyundai Inster has been the talk of town in the South Korean market. And now, the Koreans are planning to beat back Chinese aggression by taking the entry-level all-electric model to Japan, the world's fourth-largest vehicle market. But what about India? While all eyes are peeled for the launch of Creta EV , scheduled for January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Hyundai also plans to follow it up with more fully-electric offerings.

Hyundai Inster is a $18,000 (approximately ₹15 lakhs) entry-level electric car that has found a lot of success in South Korea. While an affordable EV could provide Hyundai a bigger share of India's electric car pie, the company has not yet revealed which models would follow Creta EV. At present, the electric version of the enormously popular Creta will join the ranks of Kona and Ioniq 5.

What makes the Hyundai Inster special?

The $18,000 price tag for the entry version of Hyundai Inster is an immediate pull factor. In Japan and upon launch, the model will undercut the BYD Dolphin as the most-affordable EV here.

But while pricing is absolutely crucial in determining the fate of any EV, it is not the sole criteria for success. In global markets, Inster is offered with two battery pack options - 42 kWh & 49 kWh. With a claimed best range of up to 370 kilometres per charge and a top speed of 150 kmph, it has received a lot of praise as a capable urban mobility option with ability to do occasional highway runs.

Space is not the biggest strength of Inster as its overall length and wheelbase is only marginally more than that of Hyundai Venue. But while expected to perfectly suit Japan's ‘kei car’ category, is an India launch looming?

Will Hyundai Inster come to India?

Speculation about Inster coming to India has been around for some time now. But even though company officials have confirmed it plans to drive in four new EVs in India, starting with Creta EV, the specifics have not been revealed.

Rumour has it that while Creta EV will be the focus model for now, the real punch from the Koreans will come from Inster EV that will rival the Tata Punch EV here. If Inster EV is indeed brought in - and there is a whole lot of indication that it is indeed possible, it could see certain India-specific revisions and will almost certainly be manufactured at the company plant near Chennai.

The Tata Punch EV is currently priced upwards of ₹10 lakh. So what do you think the Hyundai Inster EV pricing should be if it does race into India?

