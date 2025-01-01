Hyundai Creta Electric officially announced, set to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Hyundai Creta Electric has been officially announced by the company. The Creta Electric or the Creta EV is all set to make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The company has announced the upcoming Creta Electric by stating “A bold new chapter in electric begins soon."

The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra

Hyundai is betting big on the Creta EV to give it a boost in the EV segment which is currently dominated by its rival Tata Motors. Hyundai currently sells the Ioniq 5 as its only EV after the Kona was discontinued.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

In terms of looks, the Creta EV will be slightly different from its standard sibling. Previous spy shots suggest that while the LED headlight and DRL design will remain the same, the grille will be a closed one instead of the standard radiator grille offered. The design of the alloy wheels are also expected to be different from the ICE version of the SUV.

Expect a more plush interior in the Creta Electric with fresh upholstery with Creta Electric badging, a new gear selector and an updated centre console layout. Changes could further include a new three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting with adjustable profiles.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Range, battery expected

Hyundai Motor has not revealed any details about the powertrain or the battery size. However, expect the Creta Electric to be offered in two variants with different battery pack options. The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to offer a 45 kWh battery pack with a range of around 450 kms on a single charge. A bigger 55 kWh unit is also expected which could boost its range to around 500 kms.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Cabin and features

The Creta Electric is expected to be positioned as a premium car. It is expected to fearue an upmarket interior with quality materials and a wider variety of tech features. The cabin is expected to be upholstered in premium leatherette and will most likely include an electric panoramic sunroof. Contrary to this, the Creta Electric can also feature a sustainable upholstery finish for the cabin, as is the case with Hyundai Ioniq 5.

In terms of feature, the Creta Electric is expected to feature electrically adjustable front seats along with ventilation functionality, while the second row keeps the two-step reclining feature. Hyundai is expected to install a new gear selector and change the centre console layout. Additional changes could include a new three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting with changeable profiles.

Besides, it is expected that the Hyundai Creta Electric will include a dualscreen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, similar to that found in the ICE model. This will feature wireless connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The front row will be provided with a wireless phone charger and a cooled glovebox, while second row passengers will have access to rear AC vents alongside USB charging outlets. Most tech and safety features are expected to be carried over to the Creta EV, and these will further include Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots.

Expected to be priced between ₹20-30 lakh, the Creta Electric will compete with a growing electric SUV segment, including the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and BYD Atto 3.

