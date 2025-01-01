Hyundai achieves record sales in 2024, Creta tops with over 1.86 lakh units sales

Hyundai Motor India has announced to have recorded its highest ever yearly domestic sales in 2024 with 6,05,433 units sold in CY 2024. In December 2024, the company reported sales of 55,078 units. Interestingly, exports for the company stood at 1,58,686 units for the calendar year including 12,870 units exported in December 2024.

Interestingly, the Hyundai Creta, which was updated earlier in January 2024, achieved its highest ever yearly domestic sales of 1,86,919 units between January 2024 and December 2024. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited further stated that the company accomplished the highest ever domestic SUV contribution of 67.6 per cent in CY 2024.

Furthermore, the introduction of the Hy-CNG Duo technology in 2024 also helped in increasing the company’s CNG sales, translating to the highest ever CNG contribution of 13.1 per cent to HMIL’s domestic sales in CY 2024, against 10.4 per cent in CY 2023.

Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta has always remained one of the bestsellers for the brand and the upcoming electric version will build on the compact SUV’s existing attributes. The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will make its debut during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It will stay close to the ICE (internal combustion engine) but will get different styling to give the model its own identity, much like the Creta N-Line. Expect to see a new grille, revised bumper design, and different alloy wheels.

The Creta EV is expected to be positioned as a premium category car, which means it will bring an upmarket interior with quality materials and a wider variety of tech features. The cabin could be upholstered in premium leatherette and will most likely include an electric panoramic sunroof. The front-row seats are anticipated to be electrically adjustable and ventilated, while the second row keeps the two-step reclining feature. Hyundai is expected to install a new gear selector and change the centre console layout. Additional changes could include a new three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting with changeable profiles.

It is expected that the Hyundai Creta EV will include a dualscreen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, similar to that found in the ICE model. This will feature wireless connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Most tech and safety features are expected to be carried over to the Creta EV, and these will further include Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots. The front row will be provided with a wireless phone charger and a cooled glovebox, while second row passengers will have access to rear AC vents alongside USB charging outlets.

It is expected that the Hyundai Creta EV will be available in two variants with different options for the battery packs. The recently launched Tata Curvv EV, which the Creta EV will be pitted against, has 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack options which offer a range of 430 km and 502 km respectively. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to meet this with similar configurations and offer an 500 km single-charge range.

