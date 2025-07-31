HT Auto
Honda N-One e: Here's 5 key things to know about the newly unveiled compact EV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2025, 18:00 pm
  • The Honda N-One e is a compact electric city car which focuses on efficiency and low costs.

The Honda N-One e is a compact city-focused EV inspired by Japanese Kei cars.
The Honda N-One e is a compact city-focused EV inspired by Japanese Kei cars.

Honda has unveiled the N-One e, its most compact all-electric city car, expanding its electric mobility lineup with a focus on urban practicality. Unlike the radical Super EV Concept shown earlier this year, the N-One e opts for usability and everyday appeal.

With the N-One e, Honda brings electric mobility to the heart of the city. Blending practicality with personality, it's a reminder that the EV revolution isn’t just about big SUVs and long range sometimes, small and smart is all you need. Set to go on sale in Japan by September 2025, with a potential UK launch on the cards, here's a look at the five standout highlights of the new electric hatch.

1 Design

The N-One e blends futuristic EV elements with a retro charm. Inspired by Honda’s Super EV Concept, it sports a classic boxy shape, circular headlamps, and a curved front bumper. The closed-off grille, a typical EV trait, hides the charging port, helping improve aerodynamics. At around 3,400 mm in length, it adheres to Japan’s kei car regulations, making it perfect for tight urban spaces.

2 Interior

The cabin design focuses on functionality. Honda has equipped the N-One e with physical controls, a rotary dial, and a compact digital driver’s display. A small shelf adds usable storage, and the 50:50 split-folding rear seats enhance cargo flexibility, a vital touch for a compact city EV.

3 Vehicle-to-Load

A major highlight is the N-One e’s Vehicle-to-Load capability. This allows users to power small appliances, such as laptops or camping equipment, directly from the car’s battery. While an adapter is needed (available via Honda accessories), this feature adds a layer of practical utility beyond the daily commute.

4 Range and charging

Though official specs remain under wraps, the N-One e is expected to share its underpinnings with the Honda N-Van e. This suggests a range of up to 245 km on a single charge and 50 kW DC fast charging support, enabling a 30-minute top-up, ideal for quick urban refills.

5 Expected performance

With a likely output of around 63 bhp, the N-One e is designed for low-speed, high-efficiency city driving. While it won’t set performance records, it aims to deliver agile handling, low emissions, and ultra-low running costs, key priorities for kei car buyers in Japan and potential European adopters alike.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2025, 18:00 pm IST
