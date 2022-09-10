HT Auto
Hero Electric plans to set up 500 battery swapping stations in this metro city

Hero Electric partners with battery-swapping startup VoltUp and Adani Electricity to amp up charging infrastructure in Mumbai.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2022, 14:55 PM
File photo of Hero Electric scooters. (Image used for representational image )
Hero Electric announced a partnership with battery-swapping startup VoltUp and also Adani Electricity to boost the infrastructure of electric mobility in Mumbai. Hero Electric mentioned that through this partnership, VoltUp will set up smart electric mobility stations across the city for easy access to battery swapping. The EV maker is also aiming to make 500 such battery swapping stations operational in Mumbai by 2024.

Hero Electric shared that these stations will cater to more than 30,000 riders on a daily basis. Hero Electric, in a press release, said with its partners it is going to add 50 locations by the end of this year to cover the western line from Churchgate to Mira-Bhayandar.

(Also read | Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption )

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said that collaboration is the way to strengthen the EV ecosystem in India as it will help to deepen EV penetration across the country. “This association with VoltUp, Adani Electricity, and Zomato will establish a dense infrastructure encouraging more riders to switch to EVs and operate smoothly without worrying about range anxiety issues. Hero Electric is the only manufacturer to have a specific product designed for delivery partner fleets given the segment's potential to contribute towards a clean and green future," Gill added.

(Also read | Hero Electric pushes pedals on its R&D plans, aims at more job creation )

VoltUp CEO and Co-founder Siddharth Kabra that time is an essential factor in a fast-paced city like Mumbai and hence swift battery swapping will free riders from range anxiety. “Adani Electricity’s dense network and Hero Electric’s manufacturing of advanced and affordable products resonate with VoltUp’s business model of providing a complete green solution to the EV industry. This partnership will not only act as a catalyst in pushing the envelope of Smart Mobility in India but will also integrate green energy for charging batteries," said Kabra.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2022, 14:55 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs Hero Electric Electric scooter VoltUp
