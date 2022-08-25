Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption

Hero Electric and Jio-bp will try to get the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market.

Hero Electric is set to partner with Jio-bp in order to boost electric two-wheeler adoption and mobility in India. Under this partnership, Under this partnership, customers of Hero Electric are expected to get access to the charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is otherwise also open to other vehicles. Both the companies will together work towards creating solutions for seamless customer journey on Hero Electric and Jio-bp apps.

Both Hero Electric and Jio-bp will try to get the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience for the consumer, according to a joint statement released by the two companies.

(Also read | Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms)

Jio-bp has been operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse brand name. Through the app of the same name, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles on the go. The brand also aims to align its actions with the vision of being among India's largest EV network.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Jio-bp is also creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain, the companies said. On the other hand, Hero Electric aims to deliver the best electric mobility solutions to its consumers.

The association between the two companies is expected to fasten the EV growth in the country while strengthening Hero Electric's vision to transform the e-mobility sector in India.

In a separate development, Hero Electric has regained the pole position in the Indian electric two-wheeler market in July 2022 after recording a dip for the past few months. The EV brand dropped to the third spot in June. In July, it sold 8,786 electric scooters as compared to 6,504 EVs sold in June, registering a 35 per cent month-on-month growth. The automaker's year-on-year sales increased by 108 per cent last month, as it sold 4,223 units in the same month of 2021.

First Published Date: