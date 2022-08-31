HT Auto
Hero Electric pushes pedals on its R&D plans, aims at more job creation

Hero Electric announced a second factory in Ludhiana to increase its manufacturing capacity.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2022, 12:54 PM
Hero Electric on Tuesday announced that it is going to establish a research and development centre to work on the latest technological advancements and innovations to meet the growing demand for electric two-wheelers. Hero Electric is also focusing on positive job creation through integrated recruitment drives.

Hero Electric's CEO Sohinder Gill stated that the company's team is constantly working to innovate and conceive new ideas. “The new R&D setup will be the nerve centre of our future product development incorporating the latest and the best technologies in electric two-wheelers. The R&D centre will collaborate with academia and incubators across the globe to work on mid and long-term strategies of our product," added Gill.

(Also read | Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption

Along with setting up an R&D centre, Hero Electric is aiming to create job opportunities. The company in a release stated its Hero Care program allows opportunities to make individuals grow professionally as well as personally. Manu Sharma, AVP, HR, Hero Electric said, “We want to build a talent community to engage with potential talent and current employees. Electric is the future in mobility and, Hero's experience in the green mobility space makes it a perfect organization to explore, evolve, grow and contribute to a greener tomorrow."

(Also read | Hero Electric regains top position in EV sales, Ather and Ola drop sharply )

With an aim to meet the growing demand for two-wheeler electric vehicles, Hero Electric recently inaugurated multiple dealerships across markets and rolled out its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra’s Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh. The EV company announced a second factory in Ludhiana to increase its manufacturing capacity.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric Electric two-wheelers Electric vehicles EV EVs Electric mobility
