Hero Electric regains top position in EV sales, Ather and Ola drop sharply

Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Revolt have witnessed a drop in their respective month-on-month sales.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2022, 13:01 PM
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric has regained the pole position in the Indian electric two-wheeler market in July 2022 after recording a dip for the past few months. The EV brand dropped to the third spot in June. In July, it sold 8,786 electric scooters as compared to 6,504 EVs sold in June, registering a 35 per cent month-on-month growth. The automaker's year-on-year sales increased by 108 per cent last month, as it sold 4,223 units in the same month of 2021.

(Also Read: GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One)

Okinawa Autotech, one of the top performing EV brands in recent few months witnessed a 17 per cent surge in month-on-month sales in July with 8,093 units sold, as compared to 6,944 units recorded in June this year. Okinawa slipped to the second position last month. In terms of year-on-year, Okinawa sold 2,580 units in July last year, which means it recorded a 214 per cent growth.

Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Revolt on the other hand witnessed a drop in their respective month-on-month sales. Ola Electric registered a sharp 35 per cent drop in sales last month with 3,852 units sold, as compared to 5,886 units sold in June 2022.

Revolt which sells RV400 electric motorcycles too witnessed a drop in sales last month. It sold 2,316 units last month, recording a four per cent decline in sales as compared to 2,424 units sold in June this year. However, Revolt registered a whopping 631 per cent growth in year-on-year sales with just 317 units registered in July 2021.

Ather Energy too witnessed a sharp decline of 67 per cent last month with 1,279 units sold in July this year, as compared to 3,829 units retailed in June this year. Ather's year-on-year sales too dropped drastically by 29 per cent. Ather recorded 1,799 units in the same month a year ago.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2022, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric Okinawa Ather Energy Ola Electric
