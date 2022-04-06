GMC Hummer EV has a mystery button that is open for function assignment: Details

GMC Hummer EV has a mystery button for which, there is no function yet. The US automaker is relying on the customers to suggest what would be its function, reports GM-Trucks.com. The report claims that General Motors wants its customers to tell the company about a feature that they would love to see in the Hummer EV, which can be activated by the mystery button.

The report further says that the Hummer EV's mystery button will eventually have a purpose, but the US auto manufacturer doesn't yet know what it is going to be. That is why the automaker has kept it inactive. Also, General Motors is asking the Hummer EV owners to come up with ideas for the future assignment for this mystery button.

The mystery button in the GMC Hummer EV is positioned on the round Drive Mode control that looks like a toggle. However, it is actually comprised of four different buttons. Three of these buttons are assigned to various drive modes or features. While the fourth one that is in the three o'clock position and furthest to the right of the driver comes as an inactive one.

The report says that the button looks like an H inside of a triangle and the H is inverted. The graphic doesn't portray what the button is all about. The report also claims that punishing this mystery button shows a message on the touchscreen infotainment system, which reads - “Your Mode. Your Mission."

General Motors is claimed to have said about this mystery button that the owners should submit their ideas for the button's future assignment. It also claimed that once it receives a sufficient list of ideas from the owners, the auto company will come to a decision and activate the button through an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

First Published Date: