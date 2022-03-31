HT Auto
GMC Hummer EV gets over 65,000 reservations; production to be accelerated

The number of consumers converting their GMC Hummer reservations to actual orders is 95%, as per a report.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 10:05 AM
2022 GMC Hummer EV.
2022 GMC Hummer EV.
2022 GMC Hummer EV.
2022 GMC Hummer EV.

General Motors has so far received more than 65,000 reservations for the all-electric Hummer pickup and SUV vehicles, and is now planning to accelerate production of the models so as to meet customer demand. While the SUV version of the Hummer won't be delivered until 2023, new pickup orders won’t be fulfilled until 2024 under current production timelines.

The GMC Hummer EV is an all-electric version of the famous gas guzzler that last rolled off an assembly line in 2010. The first glimpse of GMC’s Hummer EV was made public in the fall of 2020 as part of parent company GM’s electrification strategy.

In late December, 2021, the first deliveries of the Hummer EV pickup began arriving for reservation holders. However, the company delivered just one electric Hummer last year. At that time, GMC had received over 60,000 Hummer EV reservations to date. And now, in less than two months later, the automaker has reported an additional 5,000 reservations and is now working to speed up Hummer production.

(Also read | GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue)

The number of consumers converting their Hummer reservations to actual orders is 95%, which is much higher than the automaker expected, CNBC reported. GMC’s global vice president, Duncan Aldred told the publication, “Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan and we’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought."

The increased production strategy includes obtaining additional supplies for key components like battery cells. The company aims to make more vehicles this year and next than originally planned.

GM is working towards a massive transition to electric vehicles. Besides the Hummer EV, it has also announced the electric versions of the Silverado, Blazer, and Equinox. While the interest that customers have bestowed on the Hummer, will only encourage the company to come up with more electric models.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: GM GMC Hummer Hummer EV General Motors electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
