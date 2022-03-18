GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue

The affected GMC Hummer EVs come with embedded software in the microcontroller that can cause one of both taillights to become inoperative or remain fully or partially illuminated.

General Motors started delivery of its much-hyped Hummer EV pickup truck late last year, but it has already hit a snag as the automaker has recalled 10 units of the electric vehicle over a faulty tailgate issue. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document reveals that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV made between 5th October 2021 and 20th January 2022 failed to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS).

The document claims that the GM Hummer EV's lamps, reflective devices and associated equipment don't comply with the norms, which prompted the US auto major to recall 10 EVs for repairs.

The NHTSA document reveals that the affected GMC Hummer EVs come with embedded software in the microcontroller that can cause one of both the rear taillights to either become inoperative or remain fully or partially illuminated. It also says that if the taillight of the EV stops working, all its functions including the brake light turn signal, back up lamp, side marker, clearance lamp and taillight become disabled. Also, in case a taillight remains fully or partially illuminated, some or all of the taillamp functions remain activated at all times, even after the vehicle is turned off.

This could result in a safety risk, which has prompted the automaker to announce a voluntary recall of the EV. The automaker will inspect and replace the faulty taillight assemblies if necessary for free of charge. The car manufacturer has said that the owners of affected GMC Hummer EVs will be notified directly by 25th April 2022.

The document says that all these electric pickup trucks are estimated to have the defect. Speaking about the recall program, General Motors has said that all the Hummer EVs built beyond 20th January 2022were manufactured with parts containing corrected software or were repaired prior to shipment.

