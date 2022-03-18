HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Gmc Hummer Ev Hits A Snag, 10 Units Recalled Over Tailgate Issue

GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue

The affected GMC Hummer EVs come with embedded software in the microcontroller that can cause one of both taillights to become inoperative or remain fully or partially illuminated.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2022, 09:38 AM
The select GMC Hummer EVs come with faulty taillight assembly, which will be replaced by the automaker.
The select GMC Hummer EVs come with faulty taillight assembly, which will be replaced by the automaker.
The select GMC Hummer EVs come with faulty taillight assembly, which will be replaced by the automaker.
The select GMC Hummer EVs come with faulty taillight assembly, which will be replaced by the automaker.

General Motors started delivery of its much-hyped Hummer EV pickup truck late last year, but it has already hit a snag as the automaker has recalled 10 units of the electric vehicle over a faulty tailgate issue. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document reveals that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV made between 5th October 2021 and 20th January 2022 failed to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS).

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The document claims that the GM Hummer EV's lamps, reflective devices and associated equipment don't comply with the norms, which prompted the US auto major to recall 10 EVs for repairs.

(Also Read: General Motors trolls Tesla Cybertruck in touchscreen menu icon of Hummer EV)

The NHTSA document reveals that the affected GMC Hummer EVs come with embedded software in the microcontroller that can cause one of both the rear taillights to either become inoperative or remain fully or partially illuminated. It also says that if the taillight of the EV stops working, all its functions including the brake light turn signal, back up lamp, side marker, clearance lamp and taillight become disabled. Also, in case a taillight remains fully or partially illuminated, some or all of the taillamp functions remain activated at all times, even after the vehicle is turned off.

This could result in a safety risk, which has prompted the automaker to announce a voluntary recall of the EV. The automaker will inspect and replace the faulty taillight assemblies if necessary for free of charge. The car manufacturer has said that the owners of affected GMC Hummer EVs will be notified directly by 25th April 2022.

The document says that all these electric pickup trucks are estimated to have the defect. Speaking about the recall program, General Motors has said that all the Hummer EVs built beyond 20th January 2022were manufactured with parts containing corrected software or were repaired prior to shipment.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2022, 09:38 AM IST
TAGS: GMC Hummer EV Hummer EV General Motors electric car electric vehicle electric pickup truck EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well
Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
Yamaha Neo's electric scooter breaks cover: Key highlights
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 
Poise launches two new electric scooters in India with swappable battery tech

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ford recalls more than 150,000 F-150 pickup trucks over faulty windshield wiper
Ford recalls more than 150,000 F-150 pickup trucks over faulty windshield wiper
Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess heaps praise on 1.2 km-long Tesla Austin factory
Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess heaps praise on 1.2 km-long Tesla Austin factory
GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue
GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue
Audi Group achieves all-time high operating profit; sees growth in EV sales
Audi Group achieves all-time high operating profit; sees growth in EV sales
Drivers of SUVs more likely to hit pedestrians: Study
Drivers of SUVs more likely to hit pedestrians: Study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city