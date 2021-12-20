General Motors trolls Tesla Cybertruck in touchscreen menu icon of Hummer EV

As General Motors (GM) initiates deliveries of its Hummer Edition 1 electric pickup truck, the automaker has decided to poke some fun on its electric rival Tesla. A touchscreen menu icon on Hummer EV has been spotted showing the silhouette of Tesla Cybertruck, Electrek reported.

An auto enthusiast spotted this icon showing a Hummer EV climbing on top of, what appears to be, a ramp.

However, when looked at closely, one can see that it is actually a drawing of the Tesla Cybertruck, the report stated. This icon was spotted by the auto enthusiast from a Hummer EV video review, and posted on the Tesla Cybertruck forum.

Strangely, the Hummer-Cybertruck drawing can be seen under the ‘lights’ icon while there is no light visible in the icon, which makes it seem that the icon has been put in the Hummer touchscreen by mistake. However, it appears to be a good-spirited joke in a friendly competition, especially since the Hummer EV and Cybertruck are not really direct competitors.

This is not the first time that GM has poked fun at Tesla while launching its new vehicles. Before the launch of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, GM had released pictures of one of its prototypes driving in front of Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, the report stated. At the time of the delivery of the first Chevy Bolt, GM did the same at the dealership closest to Tesla’s Fremont factory. And now, it's poking fun at Tesla while its first lot of Hummer EVs are being delivered.

GMC Hummer pick-up truck is the company's first electric vehicle to be based on the Ultium platform, motors and batteries, all of which were developed in-house by the automaker. General Motors' Factory Zero has produced the first few Hummer EV units to be delivered to the customers.