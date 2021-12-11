GM to make investment worth more than $4 billion in Michigan plants: Sources

General Motors is considering investing more than $4 billion in two Michigan plants to boost its electric vehicle production capacity, said sources. The automaker has also proposed building a $32.5 billion battery plant near Lansing with partner LG Energy Solutions, said a report by Reuters.

The company is also planning an overhaul worth $2 billion of its Orian Township assembly plant situated in the north of Detroit that will manufacture next-generation electric vehicles.

Documents show that GM wants to build a battery cell producing factory in nearby Delta Township that could give employment to around 1,700 people by 2028.

The auto major said in a statement that it was "developing business cases for potential future investments in Michigan," but that "these projects are not approved and securing all available incentives will be critical for any business case to continue moving forward." Michigan state lawmakers are moving forward towards approval of the plans in order to boost the state's ability to win new electric vehicle and battery plant investments. GM chief executive Mary Barra stated that a decision on new plants in Michigan and elsewhere could be ‘weeks away.’

Automaker such as Ford Motor Co is also focusing on investments in EVs and expansion of its electrification plans. A few months ago, Ford opted for Kentucky and Tennessee to plan its new battery and electric vehicle production unit. With its partner SK Innovation, Ford will invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States.