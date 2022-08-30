HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles ‘frightening And Dangerous’: Ev Owner Sues Tesla Over Phantom Braking Issue

‘Frightening and dangerous’: EV owner sues Tesla over phantom braking issue

Autonomous braking can be a great safety feature to have but it is alleged that some Tesla models are braking even when there's no need to.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 08:40 AM
File photo for representational purpose: A Tesla Model S on AutoPilot mode in San Francisco. (REUTERS)
File photo for representational purpose: A Tesla Model S on AutoPilot mode in San Francisco. (REUTERS)
File photo for representational purpose: A Tesla Model S on AutoPilot mode in San Francisco. (REUTERS)
File photo for representational purpose: A Tesla Model S on AutoPilot mode in San Francisco.

Tesla is determined to take its autonomous driving technology to a large set of its customers across key markets. Tesla also claims that its AutoPilot technology is absolutely safe, is radically advanced and is the next big thing in the world of mobility. But many are doubting all of these claims. Jose Alvarez Toledo is one of them.

Toledo has sued Tesla in a proposed class action over allegations that his Model 3 has been braking without warning for objects and obstructions it auto detects. It is just that these objects and obstructions are actually not there at all. In his lawsuit, Toledo alleges that Tesla has done a botched up job with its autonomous driving technology but is still rolling the unsafe technology to its cars meant for people at large. "When the sudden unintended braking defect occurs, they turn what is supposed to be a safety feature into a frightening and dangerous nightmare," he says in his lawsuit which was filed in a court in California.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Tesla's loss (so far) is gain for Mercedes in Indian EV ecosystem)

The lawsuit further alleges that Tesla has kept the safety risks associated with its autonomous drive technology hidden from buyers of its electric vehicles (EVs).  The lawsuit now seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While Tesla has not responded to this particular lawsuit, trouble has been brewing for quite some time now for the now Texas-based company. Earlier this year - in February, the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) put over four lakh units under the scanner over reported braking issues related to AutoPilot.

CEO Elon Musk though continues to back the entire technology and recently said that he is looking at giving self-driving Tesla EVs a wider release by end of this year. "“The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit . .. and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving," he said. (Read more here)

Meanwhile, Tesla has announced a hike in price for its Full Self-Drive System or FSD which, in North America, is now at $15,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 08:40 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric vehicle Electric car Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Genesis scores highest for tech innovation in 2022 JD Power Tech Index Study
Genesis scores highest for tech innovation in 2022 JD Power Tech Index Study
Want to give self-driving Tesla EVs a wide release by the end of 2022: Elon Musk
Want to give self-driving Tesla EVs a wide release by the end of 2022: Elon Musk
Nissan Rogue Sport SUV to go off production line in December
Nissan Rogue Sport SUV to go off production line in December
Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to commence on September 26
Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to commence on September 26
Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway turns into 'river' as cars, buses float
Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway turns into 'river' as cars, buses float

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city