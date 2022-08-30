Want to give self-driving Tesla EVs a wide release by the end of 2022: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday that he is aiming to get Tesla's self-driving technology ready by the end of the year and is hoping to give it a wide release in the United States and also possibly Europe. He also added that this plan depends on regulatory approval as well. Musk stated at an energy conference that he is actively focusing on Tesla's self-driving technology release.

Musk also added that apart from Tesla's autonomous driving technology, he also looking into SpaceX Starship spacecraft. “The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit . .. and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving," he stated. At the event, the Tesla Chief also stressed the importance of developing sustainable sources of energy.

Last week, Musk announced a price hike for Tesla's Full Self-Driving System (FSD). The new price of the system currently now stands at $15,000 in North America. Musk had stated that this new price will come into effect on September 5. He also had stated that orders for the Tesla FSD prior to this date will be taken at the present charge of $12,000. This is the second price hike carried out by Tesla for its FSD this year.

Tesla FSD has been under scrutiny for some time now due to multiple crashes which showed that the FSD was activated while the driver was driving the electric car. Most recently, a report shared that the state transport regulator in California accused Tesla of incorrectly advertising its Autopilot and FSD system. The agency said that the EV company has been misleading potential buyers through an advertisement in which it exaggerates its ADAS system.

