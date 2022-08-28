HT Auto
Tesla cars to get direct-to-satellite Starlink connectivity: Details here

The connection between Tesla and SpaceX Starlink will be limited to only 2-4 megabits per cell area.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 16:30 PM
Tesla ca5rs would receive even more connectivity options.

Tesla electric cars are slated to receive direct-to-satellite connectivity, powered by Starlink Gen 2 satellites. Elon Musk took to Twitter and said that the connection would allow direct connections between Tesla electric vehicles and T-Mobile phones as part of an association between the telecom service provider and SpaceX.

(Also Read: Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi truck ahead of launch)

The connection will be limited to only 2-4 megabits per cell area. However, that will be enough for the T-Mobile customers on their standard plans to send text messages or make phone calls even in some of the most remote areas of the world.

When several Twitter users asked Elon Musk whether Tesla vehicles would utilize their cellular connections to make emergency calls and texts, he responded simply, “Yes." Another user asked if Tesla vehicles would gain the service in addition to Premium Connectivity. Musk replied yes. However, it is not clear whether or not, when this service becomes available, it will require the customer to pay for Premium Connectivity. Also, Elon Musk didn't reveal what would be other features, and connectivity options Tesla car owners will be receiving with the direct-to-satellite feature powered by SpaceX Starlink satellites.

However, Tesla electric cars will not get direct-to-satellite connectivity anytime soon. Tesla customers have to wait till 2023 to use this feature, as SpaceX’s much larger Gen 2 Starlink satellites will be the ones with the additional antennas to support cellular connections. Those will be launching on SpaceX’s Starship rocket in 2023, with service likely to start in late 2023.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 16:29 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle
