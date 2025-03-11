Ultraviolette Tesseract claims to be world’s best e-scooter. Step-by-step guide to book one

Ultraviolette recently launched its Tesseract electric two-wheeler in India at an introductory price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ultraviolette Tesseract received over 20,000 bookings within 48 hours of its launch announcement. Currently, the bookings for the electric scooter have been priced at ₹999 and if you are looking to book the scooter, then you may do so by visiting the manufacturer's website

Steps to book the Ultraviolette Tesseract

Once you are on the manufacturer's website, you may navigate to the vehicles section on the top menu bar. A drop-down menu will open to reveal all of the manufacturer's current offerings with an option to pre-book next to an image of the newly launched Tesseract. Once you click on the pre-book button, a page will open up where you would be required to fill in details like your full name, phone number, email and delivery pincode. Once done, check the ‘I accept terms and conditions box’ and then click on ‘Pre-Book for ₹999’ on the bottom.

You will then be directed to a payment gateway and once you complete the payment, your scooter will be booked. The variant selection as well as the configurations will be available in Q4 2025. Furthermore, detailed specifications will be made available at the configuration stage.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Technology and powertrain

Ultravilette is calling the Tesseract, the ‘most advanced scooter’ as it features modern technology such as a 7-inch touchscreen with AI-powered Violette connectivity suite, NFC enabled locking and unlocking, over-the-air updates and much more.

The electric vehicle startup has also announced the specifications for the Ultraviolette Tesseract scooter. It churns 20.10 bhp of maximum power and the bike maker claims it can put out a range of up to 261 kilometers on one charge. Additionally, Ultraviolette states that the Tesseract can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 125 kmph. The scooter will be offered in three battery pack choices, a 3.5 kWh, a 5 kWh and a 6 kWh option.

