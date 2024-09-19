2025 Volkswagen Tiguan to debut on October. Here's what to expect

It is expected that the 2025 Volkswagen Tayron, which makes its European debut on October 9, 2024, will come to India as the 2025 Tiguan SUV. A distin

The next generation of the Volkswagen Tayron SUV has been teased for the global markets recently, and this is expected to be brought into India as the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan. With a global unveiling scheduled for October 9, 2024, the new Tiguan is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2025. With the new model, Volkswagen is expected to offer regular combustion engines alongside multiple mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

While Europe gets a separate Tiguan model that is also getting updated in 2025 with a new generation, it is the Chinese-spec Tayron that is expected to arrive as India’s Tiguan. The Tayron is a five-seater SUV based on the same long wheelbase architecture as the Tiguan Allspace, a seven-seater model that was available in India from 2020 to 2022. This means that the Tayron will be longer and more spacious than the regular Tiguan model but exterior designs of the two are expected to be nearly identical with minor changes.

Here is a list of the expected features and highlights of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan for the Indian market: