‘Elon Musk is pigeon CEO, he sh*ts all over us’: Former Tesla manager takes aim

Great bosses are part of an endangered species' list. And Elon Musk is not likely to make it here. With an eccentric style of doing business, the billionaire may have millions of fans across the world but several former Tesla employees don't have many kind words for him. One in particular has described Musk as a ‘pigeon CEO who comes, sh*ts all over us and goes.’

Musk has been the major driving force behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX for around two decades. He is known for setting massively ambitious targets which are often seen as impossible by the world. And yet, Tesla and SpaceX have managed to secure unprecedented successes. But at what cost? As per Electrek, a former manager at Tesla, while referring to Musk, pointed to his unabashed style of working using the ‘pigeon’ metaphor. Another former employee explained that Musk examined a newly completed section of the Texas Gigafactory and asked for it to be redone completely without explaining why.

Musk has also been accused in the past of allowing Tesla to sack employees who are critical of the company. During Covid times, he refused to let Tesla plant in California shut down as per lockdown orders. He even courted arrest. Eventually, many employees were asked to temporarily move to the plant itself. The South Africa-born American businessman has also been slammed for being silent over accusations of racial discrimination at Tesla plants.

Elon Musk: Full-time maverick but part-time CEO?

Musk has a lot on his plate. As CEO of Tesla as well as SpaceX, many feel he may have bitten far more than he can chew. But since taking over control at Twitter and since renaming it as X, there is widespread speculation that he is unable to provide adequate attention to Tesla. He is in control of as many as three other companies too - xAI, Neuralink and the Boring Company.

Tesla shareholders have previously expressed their concerns over Musk being at the helm of several companies which could potentially divert his attention away from the EV company. Electrek even spoke to many former employees who claim that Musk indeed has much less time for Tesla than before.

Interestingly, Musk was scheduled to visit India this month but backed out of it. “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," he announced.

Tesla is staring at what may be its biggest challenge ever. EV sales are tapering across the world and as the global market leader, Musk's company may be impacted the most. Rivalry against Chinese brands has become far more intense and achieving lofty targets - selling 20 million EVs by 2030 - may be a far tougher feat to achieve than previously thought. Should Musk refrain from being a one-man army and appoint commandors for the fight ahead? Time will tell.

