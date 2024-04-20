Elon Musk confirms India visit won’t happen next week. Here's what he said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed postponing the India visit on X (formerly Twitter). He was scheduled to land in India on a two-day visit, which was a highly anticipated one for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key announcements regarding investments of $2-3 billion for various projects. However, the same stands delayed as of now.

The Tesla founder explained why he was delaying the visit. Responding to a post, he said, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year." Musk will reportedly have to stay in the US for Tesla’s earnings call on April 23, 2024.

Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

Earlier this month, Musk had announced his meeting with PM Modi in India via a post and had said he was “looking forward" to the same. Musk had posted on X, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!"

Musk’s visit has been a long-awaited one as speculations are rife about Tesla’s imminent arrival in India. Furthermore, the recent change in policies seemed tailor-made for automakers like Tesla to set up shop in the country, attracting more investments. The move could see Tesla announce plans for a manufacturing facility in the country.

Several states are in contention offering land parcels to Tesla for its car plant. Moreover, Musk’s ambitious Starlink project is also said to find ground in India, for the company to begin its satellite broadband services.

Tesla could look at opening a manufacturing facility in India investing over $2 billion, which was one of the key announcements expected during Musk's India visit (Reuters)

Interestingly, Rohan Patel, Tesla’s Vice President of public policy and business development exited the company on April 15. Patel was a core member of the automaker’s India expansion plans, reports Hindustan Times. Apart from Patel, Drew Baglino, Vice President of powertrain and energy engineering at Tesla, also left the company on April 15. Both separately announced their departures on X and Elon Musk acknowledged their contributions to the company.

