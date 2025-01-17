Auto Expo 2025: Honda Activa e launched at 1.17 lakh with 102 km range

Honda Activa e has been launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is priced at ₹1,17,000 (ex-showroom). The brand was already accepting bookings for the Activa e at a few Honda two-wheeler dealerships in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. The deliveries will begin in February 2025.

What are the specifications of the Honda Activa e:?

Powering the Honda Activa e: is a 6 kW (8 bhp) PMS motor with 22 Nm of peak torque. The two 1.5 kWh battery packs promise 102 km (IDC certified) on a single charge.

What are the features of the Honda Activa e:?

Honda Activa e: comes with a TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The model also packs music controls as well as call and SMS alerts, along with navigation. Other features include three riding modes - Standard, Sport and ECON- with the latter intended to maximise range while the Sport is aimed at more spirited performance.

Who are the competitors of the Honda Activa e:?

The Honda electric scooter arrives in a thriving segment with options like the TVS iQube, Vida V1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, Ampere Nexus and more

Where is the Honda Activa e: being manufactured?

The new electric scooter is currently being produced at a facility located in Karnataka, close to Bengaluru. This plant is designed to meet both domestic and export demands.

How will the swappable batteries work with the Honda Activa e:?

The Honda Activa E features two swappable batteries, providing enhanced charging convenience. Honda plans to establish charging stations in various markets to enable seamless battery swaps. Honda currently has over 85 battery swapping stations in Bengaluru with at least one outlet in a 5 km radius. The company will soon begin establishing a wider network across Delhi and Mumbai.

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID) presently operates 84 swapping stations throughout Bengaluru and plans to expand its network further. Since November 2021, the company has been conducting a pilot program in Bengaluru for its swappable charging stations designed for electric three-wheelers. This initiative will now be extended to include the Activa e: and other forthcoming electric scooters from the company. It is important to note that the Activa e: will exclusively utilize HEID batteries.

