Denza teases D9 electric luxury MPV ahead of November 13 debut

Denza has released the first official teaser of its D9 luxury MPV, ahead of its scheduled India debut on November 13. The seven-seat electric vehicle is expected to be one of the first products from BYD’s premium brand in the country, with the Z9 GT performance shooting brake also tipped to arrive around the same time.

The D9 was recently spotted in India without camouflage, offering an early look at the model being prepared for the market. Denza has not yet confirmed the India-specific variant, equipment list or pricing.

Expected electric powertrain

The D9 is likely to be imported as a completely built unit (CBU) and offered here in its battery-electric configuration. Overseas markets also get a plug-in hybrid version. The global-spec electric MPV uses a 103kWh BYD Blade battery, with a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 520km.

Two electric configurations are available internationally. The front-wheel-drive model develops 313bhp and 360Nm, while the all-wheel-drive version produces 374bhp and 470Nm. It remains to be seen which configuration Denza selects for India.

Design and cabin

The D9 has a tall, upright profile typical of a large luxury MPV. The exterior seen in India features a large closed-off front grille, LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels and electrically operated sliding rear doors. A full-width LED light strip runs across the rear.

The international cabin specification includes Nappa leather, wood and suede finishes, and second-row captain seats. These seats offer powered adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Rear passengers also have individual touchscreens, while the front occupants get a 15.6-inch central infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other equipment offered globally includes a 14-speaker Dynaudio audio system, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera. The final feature set for India is yet to be announced.

Expected price and rivals

The Denza D9 is expected to be priced between ₹85 lakh and ₹95 lakh, ex-showroom. This would put it against the MG M9, which is priced from ₹79.94 lakh. The electric MPV could also offer buyers an alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the premium people-mover segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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