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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Maruti's New Mpv Spotted: Is This The Ymc Electric Mpv Based On Evitara?

Maruti's new MPV spotted: Is this the YMC electric MPV based on eVitara?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2026, 12:34 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki is expanding its electric vehicle lineup with a new MPV, codenamed YMC, set to launch by early 2027.

The test mule was spotted with EV-specific alloy wheels. (YouTube / Harsh VLOGS)
The test mule was spotted with EV-specific alloy wheels.
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Maruti Suzuki appears to be gearing up for a major expansion of its electric vehicle portfolio, and the latest spy shots suggest the company could be working on a brand-new electric MPV under the codename YMC. The heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spotted testing alongside the next-generation Brezza facelift as well, sparking speculation that this could be Maruti’s first mass-market three-row EV.

Reports indicate that the upcoming YMC electric MPV is expected to arrive towards the end of 2026 or in early 2027. The model is likely to target large families looking for a practical electric people mover, an area where competition is still relatively limited in India.

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The new EV is expected to share its underpinnings with the Suzuki e Vitara, which is based on Suzuki’s Heartect-e skateboard platform. This architecture has been developed specifically for electric vehicles and allows for a flat floor design, which could translate into improved cabin space and third-row comfort.

In terms of dimensions, the YMC is expected to measure around 4.5 metres in length, making it larger than the Suzuki Ertiga and closer in footprint to premium MPVs currently on sale in India. So, expect it to be a direct rival to the Kia Carens Clavis EV. The vehicle could feature both 49 kWh and 61.1 kWh battery pack options, similar to the eVitara. The larger battery is expected to offer a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge, just like the eVitara.

The YMC electric MPV is also expected to be loaded with modern features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to manufacture the upcoming electric MPV at its Gujarat facility, with exports also expected to play a significant role in overall production volumes. A Toyota-derived version could also follow at a later stage as part of the Suzuki-Toyota global alliance.

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First Published Date: 15 May 2026, 12:34 pm IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV electric vehicles EV

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