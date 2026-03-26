Mercedes-Maybach portfolio expansion on the cards with new VLS-based luxury MPV

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Maybach has confirmed its plans to introduce an ultra-luxury MPV in the shape of the Mercedes-Maybach VLS to expand the Maybach portfolio, as per media reports. This comes on the back of the reveal of the facelifted Mercedes-Maybach S 680. The ultra-luxury MPV set to be launched by the company will be the summit of the V-Class lineup, while boasting the same Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), which the German automaker introduced with the launch of the all-electric Mercedes VLE.

Mercedes-Maybach VLS: Production Timeline

Additionally, the company has stated that the Mercedes-Maybach VLS will be available only as an electric vehicle (EV), setting it apart from the petrol and diesel standard V-Class available in the Indian market. Notably, the Mercedes-Maybach VLS is set to enter production by either late 2026 or early 2027. In addition to that, it is expected to be based on the Vision V concept, targeting high-net-worth individuals (HNI) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNI) who want a luxurious MPV for their commute. Once launched, it will sit at the top of the Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-Maybach product portfolio, above the recently unveiled 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

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Mercedes-Maybach VLS: Rear-seat Experience and Features

The new Mercedes-Maybach VLS is expected to transform the rear-seat experience. Considering it is set to be the flagship model in the Mercedes-Maybach lineup, it is expected to be fitted with opposing seats and forward-facing seats, much like the standard V-Class. Moreover, it is expected to exude luxury with features, including Nappa leather interiors, EQ-synced ambient lighting, reclining seats, a big 4K entertainment screen for watching movies or playing games, rear ventilated, heated and massaging seats, along with a 42-speaker Dolby Atmos system, among others.

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Mercedes-Maybach VLS: Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach VLS is expected to rival the Lexus LM. The luxury MPV market has picked up steam, considering that MPVs are picking up extremely fast. The Indian consumers have taken to MPVs like the Kia Carnival, MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire, among others. Even in the budget segment, MPVs such as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, Toyota Innova Crysta, Renault Triber, Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto are doing well.

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