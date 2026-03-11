HT Auto
Renault R-Space Lab concept revealed as futuristic take on electric MPV design

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2026, 19:40 pm
  • Renault has unveiled the R-Space Lab concept, a futuristic EV study exploring modular interiors, steer-by-wire technology and next-generation digital interfaces.

Renault R-Space Lab
Renault R-Space Lab
The Renault R-Space Lab has been revealed as part of the French carmaker’s exploration into future electric mobility concepts. Revealed alongside the Bridger Concept, this radical reimagination of the Espace MPV stands to play a key role in Renault’s long-term electrification strategy, which puts the aim on rethinking cabin design, digital interfaces and modular interior layouts for next-gen EVs.

The R-Space Lab will be a test platform for technologies and design ideas that could influence future models that are expected to break cover toward the end of the decade. It measures around 4.5 metres in length and 1.5 metres in height, adhering to a one-box design that prioritises interior space. The cabin adopts a modular layout, with several seating configurations available to accommodate varying use cases.

Renault R-Space Lab
Renault R-Space Lab
Inside, you get a wide curved display called the OpenR panorama screen, which stretches across the entire width of the dashboard. This displays vehicle information, driver-assistance alerts and multimedia functions on a single interface. Renault claims to have designed the system to operate like a smartphone, with most functions controlled through the central touchscreen.

The R-Space also features steer-by-wire technology, which allows the steering wheel to be more compact and improves outward visibility. Additional features include AI support that could assist drivers with contextual recommendations, navigation and vehicular functions. On the safety front, the concept debuts systems such as a tactile alcohol detector designed to encourage safer driving behaviour among younger drivers.

Renault R-Space Lab
Renault R-Space Lab
The front passenger seat can slide rearwards to allow you to interact easily with occupants in the rear, while the three individual second row seats are identical in width and feature slightly reclining backrests. The rear seats can also fold or lift to expand cargo space, with the flat floor design enabling room for carrying larger objects such as bicycles or luggage. Rear doors open to 90 degrees to simplify egress and ingress.

The cabin design further emphasises a sense of space, using a large glazed surface area that includes an extended windscreen and a full glass roof. Slim pillars and frameless doors are intended to create a more open interior environment while increasing the amount of natural light entering the cabin.

Also Read : Renault Bridger Concept unveiled; previews future sub-4m SUV for India

Renault R-Space Lab
Renault R-Space Lab
The R-Space Lab forms part of Renault’s broader strategy as the company prepares to expand its electrified portfolio. The brand plans to introduce 26 new models globally over the next four years and is targeting annual sales of more than two million vehicles by 2030.

As part of that roadmap, Renault aims for fully electrified sales in Europe by the end of the decade through its E-Tech electric and hybrid technologies. At the same time, the company expects international markets to play a growing role in its expansion, with a goal of generating roughly half of its global sales outside Europe by 2030 while increasing the share of electric and hybrid vehicles across those markets.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2026, 19:40 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicles ev upcoming evs renault

