1.2 crore Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV crosses 5,000 sales mark in India

Japanese automaker Toyota has crossed the 5,000-unit sales milestone for its flagship luxury MPV, the Vellfire, in India. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), cumulative dispatches reached 5,001 units by the conclusion of April 2026.

Toyota has surpassed the 5,000-unit sales milestone for its flagship luxury Vellfire MPV in India, driven by a record FY2026 performance following the second-generation model's launch.

In addition to that, the luxury MPV recorded its highest annual sales performance during the FY2026, with dispatches rising 56 per cent to 1,483 units, up from 1,155 units in FY2025. While annual volumes remained within the triple-digit range between FY2020 and FY2024, the launch of the second-generation variant prompted a sharp upward trajectory in market demand. This growth momentum is further highlighted by April 2026 sales figures, which rose to 118 units from the 20 units recorded during the same month in the previous year.

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Toyota Vellfire: Specifications

The Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor producing 190.3 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. In addition to that, the company claims a fuel economy figure of approximately 19.28 kmpl. Moreover, the Toyota Vellfire shares the same platform as the Lexus LM, with a length of more than 5,000 mm and a wheelbase of approximately 3,000 mm.

Moreover, the interior of the luxury MPV has been tailored to provide comfort as well as exude opulence. The Toyota Vellfire is equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, powered Ottoman seating in the second row, a head-up display (HUD), a wireless smartphone charger, along with a roof-mounted controls for passengers, among other features.

The safety suite of the Toyota Vellfire boasts six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a radar-and-camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

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Toyota Vellfire: Price Range

The price range of its luxury MPV, the Vellfire, in India starts at ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom), going all the way up to ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the Toyota Vellfire positions itself as a competitor to the Mercedes-Benz V Class as well as luxury sibling MPV, the Lexus LM.

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