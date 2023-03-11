Citroen E-C3 vs Tata Tigor EV: Price, features, range compared

French auto giant Citroen has launched the E-C3, its first electric car made in India for global markets, on February 27. The E-C3 electric hatchback, which is available in four trims, is available from an introductory starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). When Citroen had unveiled the E-C3 earlier this year, it was touted to take on the Tata Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car. However, with its pricing, the E-C3 is more likely to lock horns with Tata's electric sedan Tigor EV. Here is a quick comparison between the Citroen and Tata electric cars based on their prices, features on offer, range and more.

Citroen E-C3 vs Tata Tigor EV: Features

The electric hatchback from the French auto giant looks like an SUV, but lacks in features it rival has on offer. The E-C3 offers features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more than 35 connected car features. Citroen also offers features like front dash camera, reverse parking camera, air purifier, front fog light, dual USB charging port among others as part of accessories pack which are not standard.

While Tata Tigor EV has most of these features available, it also offers several others which the French EV doesn't offer, even in its accessory pack. These include tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, auto folding ORVM, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic projector headlights, rain sensing wipers, rear armrest, leather seats among others.

Citroen E-C3 vs Tata Tigor EV: Range

The Citroen E-C3 EV claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. The electric motor can churn out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 107 kmph.

Compared to the electric hatchback, Tata Tigor EV is more powerful as it is capable of pumping out 74 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque. It also reaches 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. It also offers nearly similar range, with claimed efficiency of 306 kms on a single charge.

Citroen E-C3 vs Tata Tigor EV: Battery and charging

Citroen E-C3 offers a larger battery pack than the Tata Tigor EV. The French EV comes equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, while the Tigor EV has a 26 kWh unit. Citroen says the E-C3's battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent. The Tata Tigor EV is also takes about the same time to recharge 10-80 per cent using a DC fast charger.

Citroen E-C3 vs Tata Tigor EV: Price

When it comes to pricing, Citroen's electric hatch was expected to be around ₹10-lakh bracket. However, the introductory starting price of ₹11.50 lakh, which is expected to be closer to ₹12 lakh mark later, makes it a rival to the Tata electric sedan.

Citroen E-C3 variants Price (in ₹ ex-showroom, introductory) Tata Tigor EV variants Price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Live 11.50 lakh XE 12.49 lakh Feel 12.13 lakh XT 12.99 lakh Feel Vibe Pack 12.28 lakh XZ+ 13.49 lakh Feel dual tone Vibe Pack 12.43 lakh XZ+ Lux 13.75 lakh

Both electric cars are offered in four variants. The price of Citroen E-C3 goes up to ₹12.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Feel dual tone Vibe Pack variant. All four variants cost less than the two base variants of Tigor EV in terms of their pricing, until Citroen revises them. It could finally come down to the choice of body types and features on offer if one is in any dilemma.

