BYD's first electric SUV in India offers more range than Nexon EV. Check details

BYD Atto 3 has a driving range of 510km as per ARAI.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 17:13 PM
BYD Atto 3 produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. 
BYD India entered the Indian market with the e6 electric MPV and now they are expanding their portfolio by adding a new electric SUV, called Atto 3. The price of the BYD Atto 3 is expected to happen within a month from now. But, the manufacturer has started accepting the bookings of the Atto 3 for a token amount of 50,000. The deliveries of the Atto 3 will start from January 2023.

BYD Atto 3's electric motor produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds and there are three riding modes on offer- Eco, Normal and Sport. The electric SUV has a wind resistance coefficient of 0.29 CD. BYD Atto 3 has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km and an NEDC-claimed range of 480 km.

(Also see | In pics: BYD unveils first electric SUV Atto3 for Indian market

BYD Atto 3 gets an aerodynamic profile with a 'Dragon face' aesthetics in design. So, it has a sharp aggressive-looking front. There are Crystal LED combination headlights and One-piece LED face and tail strips. There is a strong waistline that stretches from the front door to all the way back and the alloy wheels measure 18-inches in size.

(Also read | More than 450 BYD e6 electric MPVs delivered across India)

The Atto 3 comes with a panoramic sunroof that brings a sense of airiness to the cabin. In terms of features, there is a 12.8-inch infotainment screen that can be rotated by pressing a button, it is connected to an 8-speaker system. There is a 360-degree parking camera to help the driver to manoeuvre the SUV in tight parking spaces. Other features on offer are an NFC card key, electronic parking brake and electric seat adjustment.

In terms of safety, the BYD Atto 3 comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Decent Control, Traction control, Auto Hold, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring system among others.

BYD is also offering Advanced Driver Aids Systems, it is rated for Level 2 and is called DIPILOT. It includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Brake, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Front Light etc.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 13:38 PM IST
TAGS: BYD India electric SUV Atto 3
