HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles More Than 450 Byd E6 Electric Mpvs Delivered Across India

More than 450 BYD e6 electric MPVs delivered across India

The BYD e6 electric vehicle is the only e-vehicle in India powered by the Blade Battery and comes with a large boot space of 580 liters.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 17:21 PM
BYD e6 (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
BYD e6 (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
BYD e6 (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
BYD e6

BYD India has so far delivered over 450 e6 electric MPVs across the country. The company first launched this model in the key cities of Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kochi. It then appointed dealer partners in Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Pune, and Kolkata. Recently, the auto maker inaugurated its showrooms across five cities -Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

The BYD e6 electric vehicle is the only e-vehicle in India powered by the Blade Battery and comes with a large boot space of 580 liters. It is also capable of regenerating power from as low as 2 kmph. The electric MPV comes equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery, and can run up to 520 kilometres on single charge in city mode and gets a WLTC combined range of 415 kilometres.

(Also read | BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch in India: Will go against MG ZS EV)

BYD India offers the e6 MPV with a warranty of three years/125,000 km, a battery cell warranty of eight years/500,000 km, and a traction motor warranty of eight years/150,000 km. “We are excited to see the tremendous response across India for the All-New e6. BYD India will continue to play a pivotal role in EV adoption across India," said Shrirang Joshi, National Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business of BYD India.

The battery-powered vehicle also recently entered the India Book of Records for the maximum distance covered of 2,203 kilometres in an electric car by completing the sustainability drive initiative. It was a six-day drive from Mumbai to Delhi which essentially meant to raise awareness for sustainability and EV adoption.

As India looks to invest 260 billion rupees in the next five years to provide subsidies for automakers, BYD India looks to make the most of the electric opportunity. The company will join hands with its partners and dealers to introduce more products here.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 17:21 PM IST
TAGS: BYD e6 electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
