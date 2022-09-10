BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch in India: Will go against MG ZS EV

BYD currently sells e6 which is an electric MPV. They will soon launch the Attor 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. It produces 204 hp and 310 Nm.

BYD India has released the first teaser for the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV on their social media platform. The teaser does not reveal much except the LED Daytime Running Lamps glowing in the dark. BYD has still not confirmed when the Atto3 will launch in India but it is expected to happen soon. BYD Atto 3 is expected to be priced between ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be priced higher because at first it will be brought to India as Semi-knocked down units. At this price, the Atto 3 will have to compete against MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. Where the competitors look more like a crossover, the Atto 3 looks like a SUV.

BYD Atto 3 comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that can generate a max power output of 204 hp and a peak torque output of 310 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. These figures are quite good considering that Atto 3 weighs around 1,680-1,750 kgs.

The Atto 3 is also significantly more powerful than the rivals. When compared, the MG ZS EV produces 176 PS of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque whereas the Kona Electric produces 136 PS and 395 Nm.

BYD sells Atto 3 with two battery pack options. There is a 49.92 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 320 km and a 60.48 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 420 km. These range figures are calculated using the WLTP cycle. As of now, it is not known which battery pack will be brought to India.

BYD is also known for their blade-type batteries which are also equipped in the Atto 3. BYD claims that these batteries are safer, deliver longer range and last longer.

