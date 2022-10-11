HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Byd Unveils First Electric Suv Atto3 For Indian Market

In pics: BYD unveils first electric SUV Atto3 for Indian market

BYD Atto3 electric SUV promises a range of 480 km and comes with an electric motor that generates 200 hp of power.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 15:46 PM
BYD India revealed its first electric SUV called Atto3 for the Indian market on Tuesday. The electric automaker is aiming to launch the electric vehicle in coming month. It has also started taking bookings for Atto3 EV at an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. The delivery of the Atto3 electric SUV will start in January 2023.
1/8
BYD India revealed its first electric SUV called Atto3 for the Indian market on Tuesday. The electric automaker is aiming to launch the electric vehicle in coming month. It has also started taking bookings for Atto3 EV at an amount of 50,000. The delivery of the Atto3 electric SUV will start in January 2023.
BYD India revealed its first electric SUV called Atto3 for the Indian market on Tuesday. The electric automaker is aiming to launch the electric vehicle in coming month. It has also started taking bookings for Atto3 EV at an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. The delivery of the Atto3 electric SUV will start in January 2023.
BYD India revealed its first electric SUV called Atto3 for the Indian market on Tuesday. The electric automaker is aiming to launch the electric vehicle in coming month. It has also started taking bookings for Atto3 EV at an amount of 50,000. The delivery of the Atto3 electric SUV will start in January 2023.
BYD Atto3 comes with an aerodynamic profile with a Dragon face design. Its front face comes with crystal LED combination headlights. 
2/8
BYD Atto3 comes with an aerodynamic profile with a Dragon face design. Its front face comes with crystal LED combination headlights. 
BYD Atto3 comes with an aerodynamic profile with a Dragon face design. Its front face comes with crystal LED combination headlights. 
BYD Atto3 comes with an aerodynamic profile with a Dragon face design. Its front face comes with crystal LED combination headlights. 
The BYD Atto3 sits on 18-inch alloy wheels.
3/8
The BYD Atto3 sits on 18-inch alloy wheels.
The BYD Atto3 sits on 18-inch alloy wheels.
The BYD Atto3 sits on 18-inch alloy wheels.
The rear face of the Atto3 electric SUV comes with a single strip LED taillight.
4/8
The rear face of the Atto3 electric SUV comes with a single strip LED taillight.
The rear face of the Atto3 electric SUV comes with a single strip LED taillight.
The rear face of the Atto3 electric SUV comes with a single strip LED taillight.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The cabin of the BYD Atto3 electric SUV features a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and it is connected to an eight-speaker system. There is also a 360-degree parking camera to help the user manoeuvre the EV. It also offers an NFC card key, an electronic parking brake and an electrical seat adjustment feature.
5/8
The cabin of the BYD Atto3 electric SUV features a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and it is connected to an eight-speaker system. There is also a 360-degree parking camera to help the user manoeuvre the EV. It also offers an NFC card key, an electronic parking brake and an electrical seat adjustment feature.
The cabin of the BYD Atto3 electric SUV features a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and it is connected to an eight-speaker system. There is also a 360-degree parking camera to help the user manoeuvre the EV. It also offers an NFC card key, an electronic parking brake and an electrical seat adjustment feature.
The cabin of the BYD Atto3 electric SUV features a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and it is connected to an eight-speaker system. There is also a 360-degree parking camera to help the user manoeuvre the EV. It also offers an NFC card key, an electronic parking brake and an electrical seat adjustment feature.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The 12.8-inch infotainment screen can be rotated by pressing a button.
6/8
The 12.8-inch infotainment screen can be rotated by pressing a button.
The 12.8-inch infotainment screen can be rotated by pressing a button.
The 12.8-inch infotainment screen can be rotated by pressing a button.
The new electric SUV from BYD offers significant space for the user to carry luggage.
7/8
The new electric SUV from BYD offers significant space for the user to carry luggage.
The new electric SUV from BYD offers significant space for the user to carry luggage.
The new electric SUV from BYD offers significant space for the user to carry luggage.
The BYD Atto3's electric motor can produce a power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It offers the user three modes, Eco, Sport and Normal. It promises a range of 480 km.
8/8
The BYD Atto3's electric motor can produce a power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It offers the user three modes, Eco, Sport and Normal. It promises a range of 480 km.
The BYD Atto3's electric motor can produce a power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It offers the user three modes, Eco, Sport and Normal. It promises a range of 480 km.
The BYD Atto3's electric motor can produce a power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It offers the user three modes, Eco, Sport and Normal. It promises a range of 480 km.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 15:46 PM IST
TAGS: BYD India BYD Atto3 Atto3 EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?
Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?
2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India. What's special about it
2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India. What's special about it
Ather Energy launches its Ather Space dealership in this new city
Ather Energy launches its Ather Space dealership in this new city
Key differences between hydrogen fuel cell and electric cars
Key differences between hydrogen fuel cell and electric cars
In pics: BYD unveils first electric SUV Atto3 for Indian market
In pics: BYD unveils first electric SUV Atto3 for Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city