In pics: BYD unveils first electric SUV Atto3 for Indian market
BYD Atto3 electric SUV promises a range of 480 km and comes with an electric motor that generates 200 hp of power.
BYD India revealed its first electric SUV called Atto3 for the Indian market on Tuesday. The electric automaker is aiming to launch the electric vehicle in coming month. It has also started taking bookings for Atto3 EV at an amount of ₹50,000. The delivery of the Atto3 electric SUV will start in January 2023.
BYD Atto3 comes with an aerodynamic profile with a Dragon face design. Its front face comes with crystal LED combination headlights.
The BYD Atto3 sits on 18-inch alloy wheels.
The rear face of the Atto3 electric SUV comes with a single strip LED taillight.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
Prices are currently unavailable
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The cabin of the BYD Atto3 electric SUV features a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and it is connected to an eight-speaker system. There is also a 360-degree parking camera to help the user manoeuvre the EV. It also offers an NFC card key, an electronic parking brake and an electrical seat adjustment feature.
The 12.8-inch infotainment screen can be rotated by pressing a button.
The new electric SUV from BYD offers significant space for the user to carry luggage.
The BYD Atto3's electric motor can produce a power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It offers the user three modes, Eco, Sport and Normal. It promises a range of 480 km.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 15:46 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS