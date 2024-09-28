BMW CE 02 electric scooter India launch confirmed on October 1

The BMW CE 02 is all set to become the Bavarian manufacturer’s next major launch in India and will arrive on October 1, 2024. The company is expanding its electric vehicle range with the CE 02, which arrived just weeks after the CE 04 was launched in the country. While the CE 04 is a full import, the BMW CE 02 is made in India by the manufacturer’s domestic partner TVS Motor Company. We have ridden the CE 02 and watch out for our review on on October 1.

While the CE 04 is a full import, the upcoming BMW CE 02 electric scooter is made in India by the manufacturer’s domestic partner TVS Motor Company an

BMW CE 02: Quirky Styling

The new BMW CE 02 is a cross between a scooter and a motorcycle drawing power from an electric powertrain. The design language is futuristic and minimalistic with fewer body panels, a flat seat and a chunky LED headlamp. That said, there are premium components including USD forks at the front, a monoshock at the rear, along with wide-aspect 14-inch wheels and a 239 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brake setup.

The BMW CE 02 is smaller than the CE 04 that was launched earlier this year in the Indian market.

BMW CE 02 Specifications

Powering the BMW CE 02 is a powerful PMS air-cooled electric motor that gets two options globally - 11 kW (14.7 bhp) and 4 kW (5.3 bhp). The 11 kW version can hit a top speed of 95 kmph while the 4 kW version offers a top speed of 45 kmph. Battery options include a 2 kWh unit with a range of 45 km (claimed). You also get the option to add a 2 kWh battery that doubles the range to 90 km (claimed) on a single charge.

On the feature front, the BMW CE 02 comes with a 3.5-inch TFT with connectivity options. You also get two riding modes - Surf and Flow. There’s also all-LED lighting, USB charging, reverse gear, and keyless operation.

BMW CE 02 Expected Price

There’s no word on the pricing yet but expect the BMW CE 02 electric scooter to carry a significantly lower price tag over the CE 04. Given the model is made in India, we expect the electric Beemer to cost under ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom), which still makes it significantly more expensive than several other electric scooters on sale.

