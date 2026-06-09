Ather rolls out voice command feature for Rizta and 450 X electric scooters

Ather Energy has officially rolled out its new voice command feature for the Rizta and 450 series electric scooters as part of the AtherStack 7 software update. The latest version of the company's proprietary operating system brought a host of new safety, convenience and connectivity features through over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The voice assistant allows riders to interact with their scooters using natural language commands, reducing the need to operate the touchscreen while riding and making everyday commutes more convenient.

Ather voice commands now available on Rizta and 450 scooters

With AtherStack 7 now available, riders can use voice commands to start navigation, make phone calls, play music and access other supported functions without manually interacting with the dashboard.

The system is designed to understand conversational speech, enabling a more intuitive experience compared to conventional command-based voice assistants.

Since the feature is being delivered through OTA updates, eligible existing owners can access it without visiting a service centre.

AtherStack 7 introduced several new smart features

Apart from voice commands, AtherStack 7 introduced a range of intelligent technologies focused on improving rider safety and everyday usability.

The update added Proactive Alerts that deliver real-time notifications for important vehicle information and potential hazards, ensuring riders stay informed without constantly monitoring the display.

Also Read : Ather Rizta Review: Practical, smart, but not perfect

Pothole alerts and crash detection enhance safety

One of the biggest highlights of AtherStack 7 was the introduction of Pothole Alerts, which use onboard IMU sensors to identify potholes ahead and warn riders through dashboard notifications as well as voice prompts.

The update also brought Crash Alerts, capable of notifying emergency contacts with the rider's live location in case of a serious accident. According to Ather, the system can differentiate between minor incidents and major crashes while displaying emergency contact details on the scooter's screen for bystanders if required.

ParkSafe and LockSafe strengthen scooter security

Ather also introduced two new security features aimed at reducing theft and towing-related concerns.

ParkSafe alerts riders if they park in locations identified as common tow-away zones. LockSafe, meanwhile, detects possible tampering attempts and immediately sends alerts to the owner's smartphone, allowing them to remotely immobilise the scooter through the Ather app if necessary.

The app also supports remotely stopping an ongoing charging session for added convenience.

Infinite Cruise debuts for urban riding

Alongside AtherStack 7, the company introduced Infinite Cruise, a new feature that combines cruise control, hill hold and crawl control into a single system optimised for city traffic.

After activating cruise mode, riders can increase speed using the throttle or reduce speed through braking or negative throttle input. The system then automatically maintains the newly selected speed, functioning at speeds as low as 10 kmph.

Infinite Cruise is currently available on the Ather 450 Apex and is compatible with 2025-manufactured examples through an OTA update.

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