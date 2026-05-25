Warivo Electric unveils four new electric scooters, aims to open 500 new dealerships by end of FY27

Indian electric automaker Warivo Electric recently introduced four new electric scooters, including the CRX High Speed, Majesty, Panzer and Edge Sports. The unveiling of the new electric scooters took place during a dealer meet held in May 2026, which included approximately 350 dealers from 19 different states.

Warivo Electric: Four New Scooters

As per the company, the CRX High Speed drew the maximum attention from the crowd. Additionally, the electric scooter is equipped with a TFT display, a 42 litre boot space and an 830 mm long seat, aiming to improve comfort for daily riders. The electric scooter boasts a top speed of 75 kmph.

Meanwhile, Majesty and Panzer were the other two major launches. Both the scooters leaned towards practicality, durability and stronger road presence, instead of sporty positioning, whereas the Edge Sports is aimed at the youth with the electric scooter built for everyday urban usage while looking stylish.

Warivo Electric: Expansion Plans

Warivo Electric intends to expand deeper into both urban and regional markets, while simultaneously strengthening after-sales infrastructure. In addition to that, Warivo’s localisation plan is an intention of the company wanting to build stronger operational control before scaling further. Moreover, the company confirmed that work is underway on a metal-body electric scooter, which is expected to focus on durability and premium positioning.

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Speaking during the event, Yuvraj Garg, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Warivo Electric, said, “Warivo Electric recorded 2.5x growth during the previous financial year and is now targeting 500 dealerships across India. Warivo Electric has witnessed an impressive 2.5x growth in the last financial year, reflecting the strong trust and confidence our dealers and customers have shown in the brand. With an aggressive expansion strategy in place, we are now targeting 500 dealerships across India in the current financial year. The newly unveiled lineup is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the Indian EV market over the coming months."

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