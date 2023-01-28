Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters to get AutoHold function on this date

Earlier this month, Ather Energy announced the new Atherstack 5.0 update for its 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters. They showcased the new AutoHold feature for the first time. Now, the brand has announced that the AutoHold feature will be rolling out to their Gen3 scooters which were launched in the Indian market last year. Ather Energy says that the AutoHold feature will be available from Feb 1st.

AutoHold is a combination of Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control. The scooter can detect if it is stopped on an incline or a decline and will hold the vehicle so that it does not roll. This feature does not use the brakes and works automatically without needing any input from the rider. The function can be enabled or disabled in the settings menu of the scooter.

The AutoHold feature will be coming to only the Gen3 450.

Apart from the AutoHold feature, Atherstack 5.0 brings a new user interface that relies on swipes more than touches. Ather says that swipes are a better way of communicating with the screen. There is also a new ride interface that shows both power usage and consumption. Ather calls it ‘Wings of Power’. The homescreen now has tiles to quickly navigate through Bluetooth connection, trip information and maps.

Then there are the new maps, Ather calls it Vector Maps which will still be powered by Google but now they will run UI like they are on a smartphone which is more convenient and user-friendly. The maps also come with live navigation and traffic. Moreover, the rider can also rotate and change the perspective of the layout.

Finally, there are some upcoming features. Ather will add cruise control, Advanced Regen and Crawl Control. As of now, Ather has not mentioned any timeline for the release of these features.

