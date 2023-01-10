HT Auto
Atherstack 5.0: Everything you need to know about Ather 450's software update

Ather recently held its Community Day in Bangalore. The electric two-wheeler brand announced Atherstack 5.0 for its 450 electric scooters. The Atherstack is basically the software that Ather's electric scooters run on just like Ola Electric has MoveOS. With the update, Ather added a lot of new features to the 450 electric scooters. Here is everything that you need to know about Atherstack 5.0.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 10:27 AM
Ather 450 now gets four new colour schemes. The brand also launched a new seat after taking feedback from the customers.
AutoHold

The biggest feature update that Ather added which everyone is talking about is the AutoHold. This feature holds the scooters on slopes without the rider having to engage the brakes continuously. The AutoHold does not let the electric scooter roll ahead or behind when it is on a slope. The experience is completely automatic, instantaneous, and consistent across any riding condition. However, this feature requires hardware that is only available on the Gen 3 models.

The AutoHold feature will be coming to only the Gen3 450.
New User Interface

The user interface of the software itself has been heavily revised. It now has a new ride interface that shows both power usage and consumption in different modes, Ather calls it ‘Wings of Power’. The home screen has been redesigned to allow users to set up their ride with options such as Bluetooth connections and navigation before starting the motor. There are quick controls, allowing users to easily adjust settings such as brightness or turn off incoming call notifications with a single click. The interface itself now relies more on swipes instead of taps. Ather says that swipes are more intuitive than taps.

Maps

Ather is the only scooter in the world that provides onboard navigation that is powered by Google Maps. With the Atherstack 5.0 update, the maps will be updated to Vector Maps which will still be powered by Google but now they will run UI like they are on a smartphone which is more convenient and user-friendly. There is also live traffic and navigation. Moreover, the rider can change perspective and rotate the layout.

Upcoming features

Ather will be adding more features to the electric scooters through software. These upcoming features will be Cruise Control, Crawl Control and Advanced Regen. As of now, it is not known when Ather will release these features.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X 450 Plus electric vehicles electric scooters
