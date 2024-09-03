2024 Kia EV6 facelift design patented in India, could launch soon

Kia India has filed a design patent for the facelifted version of the EV6 which was unveiled earlier this year in the global market. Usually, filing a design patent for a vehicle in the country does not essentially mean that the vehicle will launch in the market. However, with the EV6 facelift, there is a possibility that the brand will bring the updated electric crossover to Indian shores quite soon.

Powering the new Kia EV6 is the Hyundai Motor Group’s latest 84 kWh battery, which replaces the previous 77.4 kWh pack. The driving range has now been

2024 Kia EV6 facelift: Exterior changes

The most significant alterations to the updated EV6 are found at the front end. Traditional headlights have been substituted with sharp LED daytime running lights and headlamps that draw inspiration from the EV3 and EV4 Concepts, as well as the production models of the EV6 and EV9. The front fascia has undergone a comprehensive redesign, which includes modifications to the bumper and lower grille, imparting a more contemporary and assertive appearance to the crossover.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 68.90 Lakhs Compare Lexus NX 2494 cc 2494 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW iX1 66.4 KWh 66.4 KWh 440 Km 440 Km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 Km 530 Km ₹ 61.25 Lakhs Compare

The remainder of the exterior largely retains its original form, with the exception of the addition of elegant new black and silver wheels offered in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes. The rear section continues to showcase the iconic single LED light bar that extends across the width of the vehicle, preserving the signature design feature of the EV6.

2024 Kia EV6 facelift: Updated interior

The interior of the 2025 EV6 presents several notable enhancements. At the heart of the cabin is a newly crafted curved panoramic display that seamlessly combines the digital instrument cluster with the infotainment system. Kia has redesigned the two-spoke steering wheel and incorporated a fingerprint recognition feature, allowing authorized drivers to start the vehicle without a traditional key. Additionally, the updated model now offers wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, catering to modern connectivity needs.

Kia has also added over-the-air updates to the EV6 facelift. Initially restricted to navigation, these updates now encompass significant electronic control systems, thereby improving the vehicle's flexibility and lifespan. The interior enhancements further include a digital rear-view mirror, an upgraded head-up display, and an augmented reality navigation system, akin to those available in the latest Genesis models.

Also Read : Kia Seltos available with benefits of up to ₹60,000. Check details

2024 Kia EV6 facelift: New battery and improved range

The updated Kia EV6 features Hyundai Motor Group's advanced 84 kWh battery, which replaces the former 77.4 kWh unit. This enhancement increases the range of the rear-wheel drive variant to 494 kilometers in Korea, an improvement from the previous 475 kilometers. The new battery is compatible with 350 kW DC fast charging, allowing for a 10-80 per cent charge in merely 18 minutes.

The standard rear-wheel drive models produce 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. For those desiring greater performance, the dual-motor variants deliver 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Additionally, Kia has refined the EV6’s frequency-selective dampers to improve ride comfort, minimise motor noise, and strengthened the body structure to enhance safety.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: