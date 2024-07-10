2024 BYD Atto 3 launched in India with a massive price cut. Now starts from Rs…

BYD India has introduced the 2024 Atto 3 electric SUV in the country and the offering arrives with a host of updates including two new variants and a massive price cut. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 range now starts from ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), which is a whole ₹9 lakh cheaper than the previous asking price for the single, fully loaded variant. The MY2024 model not only gets more affordable but is now available in three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Superior.

2024 BYD Atto 3: New Variants

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 now comes with the new entry-level Dynamic trim that gets a smaller battery pack. The Atto 3 Dynamic uses a 49.92 kWh battery pack promising a range of 468 km (ARAI certified) as against the Superior variant, which continues to use the 60.48 kWh battery with 521 km (ARAI certified) range on a single charge. That brings the massive price cut on the new base variant when compared to the Superior variant.

The new entry-level BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant packs a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack with a range of 468 km (ARAI) on a single charge

2024 BYD Atto 3: Features

Compared to the top variant, the Atto 3 Dynamic misses out on ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, electrically operable tailgate and the 8-speaker sound system in favour of a 6-speaker sound system. The mid-level Premium variant and adaptive headlights. The top Superior variant continues to offer all the bells and whistles. Furthermore, the updated Atto 3 is now available in the Cosmos Black Edition bringing an all-black paint scheme, while the SUV drops the ‘Build Your Dreams’ moniker in favour of just the ‘BYD’ badge on the tailgate.

Other features include seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree holographic imaging system and more. The 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system has been retained although the globally updated model received a larger 15.6-inch unit earlier this year.

Speaking about the updated Atto 3, Rajeev Chauhan, the newly appointed Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business - BYD India, said, “Unveiling this extended lineup of three variants of the BYD Atto 3 - Dynamic, Premium and Superior - is a significant milestone for us and a pivotal moment in India’s electric vehicle landscape. We have also introduced the Cosmos Black Edition, adding an element of style and colour to our new lineup. Our diversified offerings not only expand our product portfolio but also pave the way for a more inclusive EV future. We aim to make premium electric mobility accessible to a broader audience. With the launch of these new variants, we are one step closer to realising this vision."

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 continues to get the same single electric motor tuned for 201 bhp (150 kW) and 310 Nm of peak torque across all variants

2024 BYD Atto 3 Specifications

The model continues to draw power from the single electric motor tuned for 150 kW (201 bhp) and 310 Nm of peak torque. The updated Atto 3 continues to get fast charging across all variants that can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

2024 BYD Atto 3 Rivals

The electric SUV received the homologation certificate from ARAI earlier this year removing import restrictions on the model. With the more accessible variants, BYD can expect demand to see an uptick in the coming months. The Atto 3 primarily takes on the MG ZS EV in the segment but will compete with a host of offerings including the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 and more set to arrive in 2025. BYD has 26 outlets across 23 cities so far and the company is expected to add more showrooms in this financial year.

