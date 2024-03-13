India-bound 2024 BYD Atto 3 unveiled with bigger touchscreen, new colours

Chinese electric vehicle giant, Build Your Dreams (BYD) has revealed the updated Atto 3 electric SUV for the 2024 model year. The MY2024 BYD Atto 3 arrives with subtle upgrades over the outgoing model. The design language remains unchanged on the 2024 Atto 3 but there are cosmetic and feature changes including a new infotainment system.

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 now comes with a new Cosmos Black colour option that brings a more premium look to the SUV. The model also gets a new gloss black finish on the chrome window surrounds, while the D-pillar insert is also finished in gloss black. The Build Your Dreams badge on the tailgate has been shortened to just the ‘BYD’ logo. The electric offering also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels that now get wider 235/50 R18, as opposed to 215/55 R18 tyres. The changes were made after customers in international markets reported a subpar grip from the rubber.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 160 Kmph 521 km ₹ 33.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Tata Avinya 500 km ₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs View Details BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 180 Kmph 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD e6 71.7 kWh 130 Kmph 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : BYD Seal EV launched in India at ₹41 lakh, gets up to 650 km of range.

The cabin gets a new dark blue and black dual-tone theme and a larger 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system from the new Seal EV

The cabin layout remains the same but the big update on the 2024 Atto 3 is the new infotainment screen. The model uses a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen system from the new Seal EV, as against the 12.8-inch unit on the current model. The screen continues to get the rotating feature enabling it in landscape and portrait modes. The cabin also features a new dark blue and black colour scheme, which exudes a fresh look to the interior.

BYD has also introduced software updates including the new ‘Intelligent Start’ system that allows the driver to start the car by pressing the brake pedal. The new infotainment unit also comes with Amazon Music support, a web browser, a karaoke function and a BYD app store. Other upgrades include a thicker sunroof shade, expanded voice recognition software, quieter navigation and proximity alarm alerts, as well as a new anti-theft alarm sound. The interior ambient lighting is also linked to Spotify songs being played.

The Build Your Dreams badge on the tailgate has been replaced by the simpler BYD logo on the 2024 Atto 3

There are no mechanical changes to the Atto 3. The electric offering continues to be underpinned by the e-Platform 3.0 with a 49.9 kWh blade battery that promises 345 km on a single charge. The electric motor is good for 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. A larger 60.5 kWh battery pack also powers the SUV with a claimed range of 420 (WLTP) on a single charge in international markets, while the India-spec version offers a range of 521 km (ARAI-certified).

Also Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

The right-hand-drive 2024 BYD Atto 3 is on sale in Japan and Singapore and will slowly be available in more markets globally. The Atto 3 is already on sale in India and the update is likely to make its way here later this year. The company though is yet to confirm any details on the same. The BYD Atto 3 is priced at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

First Published Date: