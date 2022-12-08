What are the four pillars of electrified supercars? Lamborghini CEO outlines

At a time when the world of automobiles is sprinting towards electrification, supercars are no different. Lamborghini being a flagbearer of the supercar segment of the industry, aims to spearhead the tide. In a bid to do that, the Italian auto marquee already launched the Sian FKP 37 three years ago, which came as the brand's first-ever hybrid model. Since then, Lamborghini has been tinkering with hybridized concepts more often. Now, the automaker's CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said to Autocar that the brand with a raging bull logo will continue to bring electrified models into the market in its bid to spearhead the electrified supercar segment.

The Lamborghini CEO has also outlined four key pillars that will be crucial for the future of electrified supercars. These include design, performance and sound. “There are four pillars in my head. Design and performance, these are things that we have always done. The other two? It is the perceived performance. So how you feel, how engaged you are. Like a pilot. The other one is the sound. These are the things that are the most challenging, so the sound is something where we have to see what is coming up. I don’t want to say it’s easy – it will be different from today," he said to the British publication.

Lamborghini is now working on its next hybrid model, which will be the successor to the currently out-of-production Aventador with an electrified powertrain. The automaker has also confirmed that by the end of 2024, the entire product lineup of the automaker will feature electrification, and by the end of the decade, it will bring a fully electric model. However, despite being an all-electric model, the e-supercar would continue to carry the signature styling, performance and sound of Lamborghinis, as the automaker's CEO has hinted.

Speaking about the performance enhancement of the upcoming hybrid models, Winkelmann has said that the automaker is already in the development stages for that. “We are already working on perceived performance. I think that the software is going to take major steps to help us improve lateral acceleration and the direction of the contact between machine and driver. These things are paramount for success," he said.

