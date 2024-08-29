Check out Lamborghini Huracan's successor, Temerario

Lamborghini has unveiled Temerario. It will replace the Huracan in the manufacturer's lineup.
Temerario will be launched in the coming months and it is expected that the Indian market will also get the new supercar eventually.
It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged along with a hybrid setup.
The engine puts out 789 bhp of max power between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm and torque output stands at 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.
There are three electric motors - one is positioned between the engine and gearbox whereas the other two electric motors power the front wheels.
The electric motors are powered by a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The engine has a redline of a massive 10,000 rpm.
The combined power output from the system is 907 bhp while the torque stands at 800 Nm.
Lamborghini claims that the Temerario can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 343 kmph.