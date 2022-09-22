What after Roger Federer retires? Tennis legend pairs with Mercedes for charity

With a total of 20 Grand Slam titles, 103 tournament victories and 310 weeks at the top of the tennis world rankings – Roger Federer’s career is truly colourful. On and off the court, he is respected and revered worldwide. In addition to his active tennis career, Roger Federer has been closely associated with Mercedes-Benz for 14 years: as a key player in several advertising campaigns, as a brand ambassador and as a source of ideas, claims the German luxury car brand. Now the Swiss Tennis maestro has started a joint initiative with Mercedes-Benz for several sub-projects under the title ‘Neon Legacy’.

The first product under this project is a one-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE, painted in a neon-yellow theme and comes with Federer's personal signet. This colour pays homage to the yellow felt of tennis balls and marks the beginning of the project, claims the automaker. This exclusive one-of-a-kind vehicle will be sold at an auction at the end of the year, and the money raised through that will be invested in a charitable tennis project next year. The car will be showcased at the Laver Cup in London from 23-25 September 2022.

Speaking about the collaboration, Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, said that Federer has shaped and inspired entire generations with his game and sportsmanship. "We will certainly remember a sentence during his visit at our headquarters in Stuttgart last year: ‘The short term is my motivator, but the long term is my inspiration’. All of us wish Roger all the best for the future and look forward to collaborating even closer within our Neon Legacy initiative!" Seeger further added.

Federer owns a Mercedes CLS 63 AMG, with a 6.2-litre V8 engine that is capable of delivering 514 hp and 630 Nm of torque. He also owns a Mercedes GLE 63 AMG Coupé, with a 5.5-litre V8 that delivers 557 hp and 700 Nm. There is a Mercedes SLS AMG Roadster, too, in his garage.

