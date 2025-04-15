Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Which is most value-for-money SUV

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been finally launched in India after a long wait. The sporty iteration of the premium SUV comes as a fully loaded model, available in a single variant. It comes replacing the erstwhile Volkswagen Tiguan, which was discontinued from the German automaker's India product portfolio just a few days ago to make space for the sporty SUV. The Tiguan R-Line comes to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Launched at an introductory price tag of ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes challenging some of the most popular luxury SUVs in India, which include models like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, BMW X1 among others. Besides that, it also competes with the mighty Toyota Fortuner, which is one of the bestselling premium SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market of all time.

If you were planning to buy the Toyota Fortuner and suddenly started reconsidering your plan after the arrival of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, here is a quick price and specification comparison of these two SUVs.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Price

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in a single fully loaded variant, which is priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner comes priced between ₹33.78 lakh and ₹51.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fortuner comes offering a plethora of variants and has a wider price range.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Specification

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line continues with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the erstwhile Tiguan. However, the engine offers slightly improved performance. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, the engine churns out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an AWD system.

Unlike the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, the Toyota Fortuner comes available in two different engine options - petrol and diesel. The diesel motor is a 2.8-litre turbocharged intercooler unit that generates 201 bhp peak power and maximum torque output ranging between 420 Nm and 500 Nm, depending on the transmission choice. Transmission options for the diesel Fortuner include a six-speed manual gearbox with Intelligent Manual Transmission and a six-speed automatic unit. It comes available in both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options.

The petrol version of the Toyota Fortuner gets power from a 2.7-litre engine, which pumps out 164 bhp peak power and 245 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The petrol Fortuner comes with a 2WD system.

