Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line fuel efficiency revealed

Volkswagen's Tiguan R-Line recently made its way to the Indian market recently. It is being offered in just one variant and is priced at ₹49 lakh ex-showroom. Volkswagen claims that the Tiguan R-Line has a claimed fuel efficiency of 12.58 kmpl. What is interesting is that the Tiguan R-Line's fuel economy is slightly lower than the outgoing Tiguan, which had a claimed fuel efficiency of 12.61 kmpl.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. In India, the vehicle will be available exclusively with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, while the global market will also have the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, Volkswagen will provide the 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system to enhance power distribution to all four wheels.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a top speed of 229 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is offered in six colour options. This includes- Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White (with Mother of Pearl effect), Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is outfitted with LED Plus headlights and a dynamic 3D LED rear combination lamp. Among its features are a three-zone climate control system, Park Assist Plus, and two wireless charging pads.
Furthermore, the vehicle will present 30-color ambient lighting, seats embellished with R badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels inspired by the R-Line, featuring a diamond-cut finish. A panoramic sunroof will also be offered, contributing to the cabin's spacious feel. The all-new Tiguan R-Line will highlight illuminated trim between the headlights, illuminated rear combination lamps, and door handle recesses. Additional features include brushed stainless steel pedals, surround lighting with a welcome light function, chrome-finished air intakes, and silver-anodized roof rails.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will compete with the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X, in addition to entry-level luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
