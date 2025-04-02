Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to MG Cyberster: Exciting cars launching in April 2025
- Indian passenger vehicle market is expected to witness the launch of some most awaited cars in April 2025.
The Indian passenger vehicle market has witnessed some exciting car launches in the first quarter of 2025, between January and March this year. Now, the momentum is expected to continue in the second quarter starting April. This month, some automakers in the country are ready to roll out their most awaited cars.
While Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is ready to launch in India this month on April 14, the MG Cyberster electric sportscar too is gearing up for launch. Besides that, the Citroen's range of dark edition iterations for models like Basalt, C3 and C3 Aircross too are expected to launch this month.
Here is a quick look at the passenger vehicles ready to launch in India this month.
Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the Tiguan R-Line SUV, which is a sportier version of the Tiguan. The Volkswagen Tiguan has been discontinued in India, and it will be replaced with Tiguan R-Line. The sporty SUV comes with a host of design and feature updates compared to the regular model. Powering it will be a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which will be capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. For transmission duty, there will be a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, while a six-speed manual unit will be there as well.
MG Motor showcased the Cyberster in India at the Auto Expo 2025, which is ready for launch in the country in April. The electric sportscar will be sold through the MG Select premium retail network. The MG Cyberster will be sold through the MG Select alongside M9 electric limousine, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The MG Cyberster roadster comes as the most powerful electric car from the brand and it is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and promises up to 580 kilometres range on a single charge.
Kia Carens facelift is another car likely to launch in India in April 2025. The facelifted MPV will come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates, while powertrain choices are likely to remain the same. Kia Carens facelift would be available with three different powertrain choices. These include a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, with only a six-speed manual on offer. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, paired with either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill is also there, coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.
